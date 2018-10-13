Zimbabwe court grants bail to trade unionists - lawyers
The activists were arrested in a nationwide police crackdown after the president of the ZCTU called for protests, despite a police ban on public gatherings.
HARARE - Trade union leaders and scores of activists detained in Zimbabwe ahead of planned marches over the country’s worsening economic crisis, were released on bail Saturday, lawyers said.
Cossam Ncube of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights told AFP that Peter Mutasa, president of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) - the country’s largest and secretary general Moyo were among those released by a Harare magistrate’s court.
“The seven ZCTU leaders were granted $50 bail each and ordered by the court to reside at their official addresses,” Ncube said.
“At least 20 others were released yesterday (Friday) in Mutare after they were granted bail.” Mutare is in the east of the country, near the border with Mozambique.
The activists were arrested in a nationwide police crackdown on Thursday after Mutasa called for protests, despite a police ban on public gatherings in the capital due to a recent cholera outbreak.
The ZCTU planned a national strike to protest sharp price hikes, a new tax on electronic transactions and daily shortages ranging from fuel to bread.
On Saturday, police patrolled the streets of the capital Harare armed with truncheons, guns and tear gas canisters, as water cannon trucks parked on some streets.
Zimbabwe’s moribund economy has hit new lows in recent days with shops struggling to stock shelves, medicine running out and long queues forming outside petrol stations.
The local "bond note" currency, which in theory has the same value as the US dollar, has been in free-fall in recent weeks. That has raised fears of a return to the hyperinflation that wrecked national finances in 2009.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who took power last year after Robert Mugabe was ousted by the military, has vowed to ensure essential daily goods are available.
Popular in Africa
-
French prosecutors move to drop probe into 1994 Rwanda presidential attack
-
Army: Nigerian troops foil Boko Haram attack on base
-
KFC shuts down outlets in Zimbabwe amid economic uncertainty
-
Landslide in eastern Uganda kills at least 31 people: govt official
-
Egypt says to check hotels at Red Sea resort where British couple died
-
Ex-Nigerian president Obasanjo backs former deputy for 2019 election
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.