Umalusi urges communities to support matriculants during exams
Umalusi says measures have been put in place to deal with schools which have previously been found with leaked exam papers.
JOHANNESBURG - Education assessment body Umalusi has appealed to communities to support pupils during this year's exams.
On Friday, the quality body announced that its ready for the exams.
The council has urged communities to not disturb the process.
Umalusi's Lucky Taunyane says measures have been put in place to deal with schools which have previously been found with leaked exam papers.
“Those that have been identified as high risk will definitely be monitored closely. Resident monitors will be deployed to those schools to make sure that what we have observed in the past does not repeat itself.”
