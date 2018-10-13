Severe thunderstorms warning issued across Gauteng
Authorities say heavy thunderstorms could also result in localised flooding in some areas.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for severe thunderstorms across Gauteng on Saturday, with the possibility of large hail, heavy downpours and strong winds.
Other parts of the country, including the western parts of Mpumalanga, southwestern parts of Limpopo and parts of the Free State, may also be affected.
SA Weather Service forecaster Dipuo Tawana has called for precaution during these adverse weather conditions.
“For Gauteng, we’re expecting scattered showers and thundershowers on 13 October. Already the storm has started over the south end. Some of the storms might be severe.”
Please be advised of the following WATCH for severe thunderstorms with possible heavy downpours, hail and strong winds valid today 13 October 2018. Please take care and be safe. @ReenvalSA @huisgenoot @storm_sa @StormReportSA1 @landbou @GrainSA @AgriSAOfficial pic.twitter.com/UNaARDYX96— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 13, 2018
