Severe thunderstorms warning issued across Gauteng

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
Go

Severe thunderstorms warning issued across Gauteng

Authorities say heavy thunderstorms could also result in localised flooding in some areas.

FILE: Picture: Pixabay.com.
FILE: Picture: Pixabay.com.
47 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for severe thunderstorms across Gauteng on Saturday, with the possibility of large hail, heavy downpours and strong winds.

Authorities say heavy thunderstorms could also result in localised flooding in some areas.

Other parts of the country, including the western parts of Mpumalanga, southwestern parts of Limpopo and parts of the Free State, may also be affected.

SA Weather Service forecaster Dipuo Tawana has called for precaution during these adverse weather conditions.

“For Gauteng, we’re expecting scattered showers and thundershowers on 13 October. Already the storm has started over the south end. Some of the storms might be severe.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA