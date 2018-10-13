Second suspect arrested in Ameerodien Noordien murder case

The 19-year-old, who was also the Gift of the Givers volunteer, was walking to a shop opposite his family home when he was gunned down in a hail of bullets.

CAPE TOWN - A second suspect has been arrested for the murder of Hanover Park youth Ameerodien Noordien.

Members of an Anti-Gang Unit, rolled out by the South African Police Service, secured the arrest on Saturday morning.

Police say the 17-year-old suspect was arrested in Athburg Walk in Hanover Park earlier on Saturday.

He is expected to appear in court on 15 October.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novella Potelwa says swift action from the Anti-Gang Unit members led to the teenager’s arrest.

“In the very same operation in Athburg Walk, seven wanted suspects were arrested by the unit for an array of crimes, including robbery, theft and possession of drugs.”

Another suspect in Noordien’s killing handed himself over at the Phillipi Police Station on Thursday.