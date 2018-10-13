Sassa biometric system remains suspended

Sassa employees went on a national strike earlier this week, claiming they were being forced to use the new biometric system without having the necessary skills to do so.

JOHANNESBURG - The biometric system at South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) will remain suspended as part of a deal signed between workers and the employer.

The workers will return to their posts on Monday after the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) signed a deal with the Social Development Department.

The system has now been temporarily suspended.

The union says it's presented the draft agreement to members and they've accepted it.

The document stipulates the biometric enrolment of beneficiaries will be suspended.

The amendment of key performance areas of grant administrators is also on the cards.

Union spokesperson Khaya Xaba says members are satisfied with the agreement outcomes.

“Monday is a normal working day, workers have to go back so that beneficiaries are helped.”

The parties have also agreed that the "no-work, no-pay" will not be applied.