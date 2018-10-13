Sassa biometric system remains suspended
Sassa employees went on a national strike earlier this week, claiming they were being forced to use the new biometric system without having the necessary skills to do so.
JOHANNESBURG - The biometric system at South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) will remain suspended as part of a deal signed between workers and the employer.
Sassa employees went on a national strike earlier this week, claiming they were being forced to use the new biometric system without having the necessary skills to do so.
The workers will return to their posts on Monday after the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) signed a deal with the Social Development Department.
The system has now been temporarily suspended.
The union says it's presented the draft agreement to members and they've accepted it.
The document stipulates the biometric enrolment of beneficiaries will be suspended.
The amendment of key performance areas of grant administrators is also on the cards.
Union spokesperson Khaya Xaba says members are satisfied with the agreement outcomes.
“Monday is a normal working day, workers have to go back so that beneficiaries are helped.”
The parties have also agreed that the "no-work, no-pay" will not be applied.
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 12 October 2018
-
VBS bank ‘heist’: Can Floyd Shivambu face corruption charges?
-
Pipe bomb discovered in Kruger National Park
-
VBS Bank ‘heist’: F4SD calls for arrest, prosecution of Shivambu brothers
-
Warrant of arrest issued for student bust with R9m at OR Tambo
-
Citizens express mixed opinions over remembering Pik Botha
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.