Sars aims to root out corruption after employees arrested
It's understood the culprits fraudulently forged export documents for fuel to be moved by a tanker across the border, only to sell it in the local black market.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) says it's implementing measures to root out corruption.
Two Sars officials and a police officer were arrested on Friday for alleged corruption.
Sars spokesperson Sicelo Mkosi they are working to ensure the revenue service is corruption free.
“We want to send a very strong message that Sars will not tolerate this corrupt behaviour or any corrupt means which seeks to undermine our ability to collect the necessary revenue.”
Mkosi says 16 shipments of fuel had been processed and Sars would have lost over R3 million in duties and levies.
They will appear in court on Monday for on fraud charges.
