SA has highest rate of obese children in the world - UN
Unicef's Alison Feeley says 13% of obese children under the age of five live in South Africa.
CAPE TOWN - As next week marks National Obesity Week, the United Nations Children's Fund says South Africa has the highest rates of obese children in the world.
Unicef's Alison Feeley says 13% of obese children under the age of five live in South Africa.
“There are various things government can do about restricting the marketing of these processed foods to children, they can look at restricting certain advertising on Tv or other media channels.”
The Association for Dietetics in South Africa's Jessica Byrne says there has definitely been an increase in this pandemic over the last few years.
“Two out of three women and almost one in three men are overweight or obese currently in South Africa and it’s also affecting our children too. About 10% of children under the age of five years are already overweight or obese.”
