SA has among the highest rates of obese children in the world - UN
Unicef's Alison Feeley says 13% of obese children under the age of five live in South Africa.
CAPE TOWN - As next week marks National Obesity Week, the United Nations Children's Fund says South Africa has the highest rates of obese children in the world.
Unicef's Alison Feeley says 13% of obese children under the age of five live in South Africa.
“There are various things government can do about restricting the marketing of these processed foods to children, they can look at restricting certain advertising on TV or other media channels.”
The Association for Dietetics in South Africa's Jessica Byrne says there has definitely been an increase in this pandemic over the last few years.
“Two out of three women and almost one in three men are overweight or obese currently in South Africa and it’s also affecting our children too. About 10% of children under the age of five years are already overweight or obese.”
Popular in Local
-
‘Sunday Times’ apologises for ‘tainted’ scoops
-
‘Sunday Times’ parts ways with Mzilikazi wa Afrika and Stephan Hofstatter
-
Reports: Ramaphosa knew about VBS looting spree, did nothing
-
ANC bosses to meet with Limpopo leadership over VBS Bank scandal
-
ANC Limpopo official awaits apology, retraction over VBS looting claims
-
Tshwane emergency services to resume search for duo swept away by floods
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.