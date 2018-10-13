PowerBall Results: Friday 12 October 2018

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday 12 October are as follows:

Powerball results: 1, 2, 11, 19, 44 PB: 8

PowerballPlus results: 12, 13, 15, 21, 22 PB: 3

For more details visit the National Lottery website.