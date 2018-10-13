Police arrest man in possession of suspected stolen goods

Police’s joint intelligence team followed up on the tip-off, which led to the arrest of the man.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested a man after he was found with suspected stolen goods worth at least R2 billion at his second-hand dealership in Wynberg, north of Johannesburg.

SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters says they found various items including top-brand jewellery pieces, uncut diamonds, cash and identity documents of alleged clients.

“Police have issued a warning to members of the public to be cautious and not to be deceived into purchasing expensive items at unusually low prices. They could find themselves implicated in the crime unwittingly.”