Parts of Eldorado Park without power after substation fire

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
Go

Parts of Eldorado Park without power after substation fire

The spokesperson of City Power, Isaac Mangena, says the attempted theft of the infrastructure in the area or homeless squatters could have started the blaze.

Unplanned power interruption in parts of Eldorado Park Ext.7 due to fire on transformer substation. Picture: @CityPowerJhb/Twitter.
Unplanned power interruption in parts of Eldorado Park Ext.7 due to fire on transformer substation. Picture: @CityPowerJhb/Twitter.
56 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Some parts of Eldorado Park Ext 7 in the south of Johannesburg have lost power due to a transformer substation which caught fire on Friday night.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The spokesperson of City Power, Isaac Mangena, says the attempted theft of the infrastructure in the area or homeless squatters, who usually start a fire near the station for warmth, could have started the blaze.

Mangena says technicians are working to restore power.

“City Power officials are currently on the scene and investigating the cause of the fire. We’re expecting the power to be restored by late evening, but due to the rain it might take a while.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA