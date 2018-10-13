Parts of Eldorado Park without power after substation fire

The spokesperson of City Power, Isaac Mangena, says the attempted theft of the infrastructure in the area or homeless squatters could have started the blaze.

JOHANNESBURG - Some parts of Eldorado Park Ext 7 in the south of Johannesburg have lost power due to a transformer substation which caught fire on Friday night.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The spokesperson of City Power, Isaac Mangena, says the attempted theft of the infrastructure in the area or homeless squatters, who usually start a fire near the station for warmth, could have started the blaze.

Mangena says technicians are working to restore power.

“City Power officials are currently on the scene and investigating the cause of the fire. We’re expecting the power to be restored by late evening, but due to the rain it might take a while.”

Unplanned Power interruption in parts of Eldorado Park Ext.7 due to Fire on Transformer SubStation that started last night.

Unplanned Power interruption in parts of Eldorado Park Ext.7 due to Fire on Transformer SubStation that started last night.

Our technicians are on site attending to the outage.

The fire completely damaged the Transformer SubStation, which is currently being demolished and work to install a 500kVA Mini-SubStation has commenced.

Technicians and engineers are battling the rain to ensure power is restored.

Work was expected to be completed by late this evening at which time power will be restored.

Technicians and engineers are battling the rain to ensure power is restored.

Work was expected to be completed by late this evening at which time power will be restored.

However due to the rain disturbing the work, the ETR may be extended.

