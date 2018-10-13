Popular Topics
N4 truck accident claims 4 lives

It is understood the truck collided with a large tree on the side of the road before it came to a standstill.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
29 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Four people have been killed on Saturday morning when a truck overturned on the N4 near Schagen in Nelspruit.

It is understood the truck collided with a large tree on the side of the road before it came to a standstill.

Paramedics say all four occupants were ejected from the truck during the collision.

ER24's Werner Vermaak says: “All four occupants, three men and a woman, was found with fatal injuries. Sadly, there was nothing that could be done for them and they were declared dead on the scene. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident will be investigated by local authorities.”

