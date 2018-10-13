N4 truck accident claims 4 lives
It is understood the truck collided with a large tree on the side of the road before it came to a standstill.
JOHANNESBURG - Four people have been killed on Saturday morning when a truck overturned on the N4 near Schagen in Nelspruit.
It is understood the truck collided with a large tree on the side of the road before it came to a standstill.
Paramedics say all four occupants were ejected from the truck during the collision.
ER24's Werner Vermaak says: “All four occupants, three men and a woman, was found with fatal injuries. Sadly, there was nothing that could be done for them and they were declared dead on the scene. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident will be investigated by local authorities.”
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 12 October 2018
-
Floyd Shivambu denies ever receiving R10m in VBS bank scandal
-
Warrant of arrest issued for student bust with R9m at OR Tambo
-
VBS bank ‘heist’: Can Floyd Shivambu face corruption charges?
-
Pipe bomb discovered in Kruger National Park
-
Moeletsi Mbeki remembers longtime friend Pik Botha
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.