More cops to be deployed to Reiger Park after violent protests

Reiger Park residents are accusing Joe Slovo informal settlement residents of stealing copper cables and leaving them without power.

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni police say more officers will be deployed in Reiger Park to monitor the area following violent protests.

On Friday, police used rubber bullets to defuse a stand-off between Reiger Park residents and their neighbours at Joe Slovo informal settlement.

Reiger Park residents are accusing Joe Slovo residents of stealing copper cables and leaving them without power.

Tensions flared up again on Friday night with protesters pelting stones at police and the local police station.

The says they will remain in the area until calm is restored.

“We’ll keep on monitoring the situation and we’ve increased the manpower until we find an agreement to stop the strike or this misunderstand. We’re trying, by all means, to make sure everybody is safe.”

Meanwhile, the Reiger Park community has pleaded with the government to do more to protect their infrastructure, demanding an end to the continued power cuts and illegal connections in the area.

Community spokesperson David Foster says they want the government to prioritise their demands.

“We’ve had enough. One of the things we’re strongly demanding is that we need to protect our infrastructure to ensure that for generations to come, our infrastructure is sustainable.”

WATCH: Violence escalates in Reiger Park