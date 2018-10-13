More cops to be deployed to Reiger Park after violent protests
Reiger Park residents are accusing Joe Slovo informal settlement residents of stealing copper cables and leaving them without power.
JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni police say more officers will be deployed in Reiger Park to monitor the area following violent protests.
On Friday, police used rubber bullets to defuse a stand-off between Reiger Park residents and their neighbours at Joe Slovo informal settlement.
Reiger Park residents are accusing Joe Slovo residents of stealing copper cables and leaving them without power.
Tensions flared up again on Friday night with protesters pelting stones at police and the local police station.
The says they will remain in the area until calm is restored.
“We’ll keep on monitoring the situation and we’ve increased the manpower until we find an agreement to stop the strike or this misunderstand. We’re trying, by all means, to make sure everybody is safe.”
Meanwhile, the Reiger Park community has pleaded with the government to do more to protect their infrastructure, demanding an end to the continued power cuts and illegal connections in the area.
Community spokesperson David Foster says they want the government to prioritise their demands.
“We’ve had enough. One of the things we’re strongly demanding is that we need to protect our infrastructure to ensure that for generations to come, our infrastructure is sustainable.”
WATCH: Violence escalates in Reiger Park
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 12 October 2018
-
Warrant of arrest issued for student bust with R9m at OR Tambo
-
Floyd Shivambu denies ever receiving R10m in VBS bank scandal
-
VBS bank ‘heist’: Can Floyd Shivambu face corruption charges?
-
Pipe bomb discovered in Kruger National Park
-
Moeletsi Mbeki remembers longtime friend Pik Botha
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.