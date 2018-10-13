Moody's delay SA’s credit rating announcement
The ratings agency was expected to make the announcement on Friday but has not revealed when the next announcement will be
JOHANNESBURG - Moody's has delayed its announcement for South Africa's sovereign credit rating.
The ratings agency was expected to make the announcement on Friday.
The agency has not revealed when the next announcement will be.
Moody’s said last month that it had noted South Africa had entered into a technical recession with poor growth.
It cited increasing challenges due to an acceleration in inflation, driven in parts by rising fuels prices and rand depreciation.
The agency also followed international banking groups in cutting South Africa’s growth forecast, slicing it down from 1.5% expected at the start of the year to just 0.7%.
But apart from this, Moody’s has been positive, saying a few weeks ago there was little chance it would strip South Africa of its investment-grade credit rating this year.
However, the agency says South Africa must keep its finances tight if it wants to maintain that rating in the longer term.
Popular in Business
-
VBS bank ‘heist’: Can Floyd Shivambu face corruption charges?
-
ANC refers those implicated in VBS bank ‘heist’ to Integrity Commission
-
VBS Bank ‘heist’: F4SD calls for arrest, prosecution of Shivambu brothers
-
Sars aims to root out corruption after employees arrested
-
SABC offered R10m for Bafana, Banyana matches, Safa reveals
-
[LISTEN] ANC Limpopo addresses explosive VBS Bank ‘heist’ report
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.