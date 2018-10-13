Michael Bublé announces ‘retirement’ from music

The ‘Haven’t Met You Yet’ hitmaker has decided to step back from the spotlight following the release of his latest album ‘Love’.

LONDON - Michael Bublé has decided to “retire” from music and the spotlight as his “perception of life” has changed since his son’s cancer diagnosis.

He said: “I don’t have the stomach for it any more. The celebrity narcissism. This is my last interview. I’m retiring. I’ve made the perfect record and now I can leave at the very top.”

The devastating news of his five-year-old son’s Noah’s cancer diagnosis two years ago has changed Bublé’s “perception of life” and he wants to focus on his family - wife Luisana Lopilato, son Noah, and their two other children - Elias, two, and Vida, two months.

He added to the Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine: “I decided I’ll never read my name again in print, never read a review, and I never have. I decided I’d never use social media again, and I never have ... Why are we here? Is this all there is? Because if this is all there is, there has to be something bigger. It’s been such a difficult exercise. But my whole beings changed. My perception of life. I don’t know if I can even get through this conversation without crying. And I’ve never lost control of my emotions in public.”

Meanwhile, Bublé previously admitted he “wished he didn’t wake up” when he found out about his son’s cancer diagnosis.

He said: “It sucks. It still sucks. What we went through was the worst possible thing that you could hear as a parent, and as maybe a human being. I much rather would have it have been me. Many times, I wish that it had been. [There were times we] wished we didn’t wake up. I’ve been through a lot. One of the things about going through something that my family has been through is that it gives you great perspective and one of those points of [perspective] is that it really shows you to appreciate the good things.”