Man arrested for buying Mercedes Benz with fake cheque
It is yet unclear on how the incident exactly took place, however, upon realising the forgery, the dealership opened a case of a stolen car.
JOHANNESBURG - A man has been arrested after purchasing a Mercedes Benz car worth R700,000 with a fake cheque at a car dealership in Bedfordview on Friday.
Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says with the help of a tracker company they were able to locate the suspect and the vehicle.
“A tracker signal assisted JMPD members to find the car, which was parked at a panel beater in Wynberg where the Mercedes was taken to have its dashboard repaired. The suspect was detained at Bedfordview police station on a charge of fraud.”
