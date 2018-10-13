Lindiwe Mazibuko calls for development of young leaders

The former DA MP says the recent appointment of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni shows that little has been done to have young people in government.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Democratic Alliance (DA) parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko says there is a need for a relentless effort to develop young leaders in South Africa.

Speaking at the 9th annual Ahmed Kathrada lecture in Newtown, Mazibuko says the recent appointment of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, who was the first labour minister in the democratic state in 1994, shows that little has been done to have young people in government.

She says corruption and unethical leadership have no space in the post-apartheid era and should not be a norm for new leaders.

Mazibuko says there’s a need to change the current narrative of leadership to that of selflessness.

“From a narrative of self-enrichment, self-interest and self-centred decision making to one of competence, compassion and commitment to improving the lives and livelihoods of the citizens we’ve been called to serve.”

She says the electoral system is flawed and should be reviewed in order for leaders to be held accountable to waters.

“The fact that politics requires that you enter a corner and stay there in order to be able to serve, that is how you end having a president on the office who can’t even scrape together 25% approval rate.”

Mazibuko says there’s also a need for the private sector to help the government to implement policies and projects which the state struggles to execute.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)