‘Land expropriation without compensation will cause war in SA’
Cope President Mosiuoa Lekota says it is unconstitutional not to compensate landowners for land expropriated.
JOHANNESBURG - Congress of the People (Cope) President Mosiuoa Lekota has again warned that land expropriation without compensation will cause a war in the country, something which struggle stalwarts fought hard to end.
He is now calling for law enforcement agencies to ensure that property owner’s rights are not infringed.
Lekota was speaking at a community meeting in Kliprivier in the Midvaal, where people continue to illegally occupy the land.
Lekota says the only way to deal with the land issue is through the ballot box in 2019’s elections.
“People must go and vote... and vote the ANC [African National Congress] out. Vote in a government of men and women who are going to do what the Constitution says must be done.”
He says the government should expropriate land only when necessary, but not without compensation.
“(But) it must compensate. You can’t let anybody and everybody just run onto somebody’s property. The Constitution does not allow that.”
Lekota has also visited the De Deur Police Station in Midvaal to discuss illegal land occupation cases, which already took place in the area.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
