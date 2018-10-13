Irresistible Djokovic schools Zverev to reach Shanghai final
Serbia's Djokovic, 31, is in imperious form, winning 16 ATP matches in a row coming into the clash with Zverev, a rising star of tennis.
SHANGHAI - Novak Djokovic lined up a potential title showdown with Roger Federer after dismantling a shell-shocked Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-1 on Saturday to surge into the Shanghai Masters final.
The 20-time Grand Slam winner and reigning champion Federer plays 13th seed Borna Coric of Croatia in Saturday's other semifinal.
Serbia's Djokovic, 31, is in imperious form, winning 16 ATP matches in a row coming into the clash with Zverev, a rising star of tennis.
The third-ranked Djokovic taught Zverev a lesson.
The 21-year-old German made an iffy start, beginning his first service game with a double-fault.
The world number five - who beat 14-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic in their only previous meeting, last year in the Rome Masters final - recovered his poise for a time.
The first set went with serve, and some big serves at that, until Djokovic grabbed the break to go 4-2 up.
Zverev threatened to unravel and conceded the set in barely 30 minutes after landing a routine smash into the net, to gasps from the arena.
The young German, who is yet to win a Grand Slam despite his undoubted talent, angrily threw his racquet at the start of the second set as Djokovic ramped up the pressure.
An increasingly exasperated Zverev issued more punishment to his racquet at 3-1 down, earning a code violation and tossing the battered piece into the crowd.
Popular in Sport
-
Real Madrid says it will sue over Ronaldo 'rape' saga report
-
SABC offered R10m for Bafana, Banyana matches, Safa reveals
-
Croatia hold wasteful England in empty stadium
-
Supersport steps in SABC void
-
Baxter: Mothiba isn’t typically South African
-
[WATCH] Tears, ululations as Discovery surprises new ambassador Semenya
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.