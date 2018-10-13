Greek ‘migrant-smuggling’ car crash kills 11
The driver of the truck, which had been heading towards the town of Kavala, escaped unscathed.
THESSALONIKI - Eleven people died on Saturday in northern Greece when a car thought to be carrying migrants crashed head-on with a truck and burst into flames, police said.
Firefighters recovered 11 bodies from the vehicle, which had been travelling towards Thessaloniki. The driver of the truck, which had been heading towards the town of Kavala, escaped unscathed.
Greek police said the car involved in the crash had been used for migrant smuggling in the past. It had failed to stop earlier Saturday when police officers tried to pull it over for a check.
Last June, a migrant smuggling van carrying 16 people, mainly from Syria and Iran, crashed near Kavala, killing six people including three children.
“We are deeply saddened by the devastating news from an area where thousands of refugees have risked their lives and crossed into Greece on irregular routes,” said Philippe Leclerc, the UNHCR representative in Greece, in a statement.
More than 12,700 refugees and migrants have crossed into Greece’s northeast since the start of the year, according to data compiled by UNHCR, more than double the number in 2017.
At least 40 deaths have been recorded in the region in 2018, nearly half having drowned in the fast-flowing Evros River.
“These horrific deaths are part of the broader dangers faced by people who find themselves at the mercy of human smugglers, who exploit their vulnerability”, the UNCHR statement added, calling for “alternatives to these dangerous crossings for people in need of international protection”.
Popular in World
-
Thousands rally in Chicago against Trump’s ‘anti-woman agenda’
-
11 dead babies found in former funeral home in Detroit
-
Doctors warn of global C-section ‘epidemic’
-
Indonesia flash floods, landslides kill at least 21
-
Trump vows ‘severe punishment’ if journalist killed by Saudi
-
The Queen's granddaughter marries at grand royal wedding
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.