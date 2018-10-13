Popular Topics
Floyd Shivambu denies ever receiving R10m in VBS bank scandal

In a statement released on Saturday morning, Shivambu says he has no dealings with the bank and any attempt to link the EFF to the saga is only to score cheap political points.

EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu arrives at the National results centre in Pretoria. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu arrives at the National results centre in Pretoria. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
9 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Deputy President Floyd Shivambu has broken his silence about the VBS Mutual Bank heist report, saying he has never received R10 million from the embattled bank.

In a statement released on Saturday morning, Shivambu says he has no dealings with the bank and any attempt to link the EFF to the saga is only to score cheap political points.

"Faceless sources reportedly to be from South African Reserve Bank, who have ulterior motives, have been misleading journalists and radio presenters with their malicious narrative," the statement adds.

Shivambu’s younger brother Brian is among the 53 people and companies implicated in Advocate Terry Motau’s report released by the Reserve Bank on Wednesday.

The report shows that nearly R2 billion was siphoned from the financial institution.

Brian allegedly received about R16 million from the bank of which R10 million was given to his brother but he has denied there was anything untoward.

The EFF deputy president says his party maintains the bank should not be liquidated and should be recapitalised.

Shivambu says anyone linked to wrongdoing should be held accountable and prosecuted.

