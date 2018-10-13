FIA confirms 21-race calendar for 2019

Eleven die in head-on collision on Greek motorway - police
The season will begin on 17 March at the Australian Grand Prix and finish 1 December in Abu Dhabi.
(Reuters) - Formula One’s governing body FIA has signed off on the 21-race calendar for the 2019 world championship following a World Motor Sport Council meeting on Friday.
The calendar confirms the provisional schedule released by F1’s owners Liberty Media in August.
The FIA also approved a number of technical rule changes, including the alignment of overtaking protocols once safety cars return to the pits.
