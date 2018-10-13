FIA confirms 21-race calendar for 2019

The season will begin on 17 March at the Australian Grand Prix and finish 1 December in Abu Dhabi.

(Reuters) - Formula One’s governing body FIA has signed off on the 21-race calendar for the 2019 world championship following a World Motor Sport Council meeting on Friday.

The calendar confirms the provisional schedule released by F1’s owners Liberty Media in August.

The season will begin on 17 March at the Australian Grand Prix and finish 1 December in Abu Dhabi.

The FIA also approved a number of technical rule changes, including the alignment of overtaking protocols once safety cars return to the pits.