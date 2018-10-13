Eleven die in head-on collision on Greek motorway - police
World
The 11 individuals were travelling close to the city of Kavala in the north-east of the country when their mini-van collided with the truck in the early hours.
ATHENS - Eleven people, thought to be migrants, died in Greece on Saturday when their vehicle collided head-on with a truck and burst into flames, police said.
The 11 individuals were travelling close to the city of Kavala in the north-east of the country when their mini-van collided with the truck in the early hours.
The truck driver managed to escape but occupants of the other vehicle were trapped and died in the blaze, police said.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.