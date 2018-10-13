Dept puts safety measures in place after 180 EC pupils hospitalised

Pupils from Ndamase Senior Secondary school started experiencing symptoms of vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach cramps and headaches on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Education Department says it will put measures in place to help schools in the rural areas after more than 180 grade 12 pupils were hospitalised in Libode with suspected food poisoning.

Pupils from Ndamase Senior Secondary school started experiencing symptoms of vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach cramps and headaches on Thursday.

The department's Malibongwe Mtima says: “The majority of them are home, some we’re still monitoring because we’ve taken the samples of the food, the water and stools of the affected learners to ensure that we cover everything.”