DA condemns attack on auditor investigating corruption at Emfuleni municipality
According to reports, the robbers broke into the auditor’s room in a guest house and shot her twice in the legs.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng has condemned the shooting of a female auditor at the Emfuleni Local Municipality on Friday.
According to reports, the robbers broke into the auditor’s room in a guest house and shot her twice in the legs, her colleague was left unharmed.
The two were placed at the house to inquire about the corruption in the municipality.
DA spokesperson Charity Moyo says the incident raises serious concerns because the thieves took the laptop that contained sensitive information regarding the investigations.
“We’re also wishing the injured auditor a speedy recovery because is more like crime, hence we’re calling on the MEC to investigate.”
