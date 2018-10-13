Cosatu KZN slams fuel price hike as ‘fight against the poor’

Earlier in October, the fuel price hit a record high with petrol increasing by between 99 cents and R1 per litre.

JOHANNESBURG - Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in KwaZulu-Natal has described the fuel price increases as an anomaly and a fight against the poor.

The union marched on the N3 at Mariannhill Toll Plaza on Friday, calling on government to intervene.

The union's Edwin Mkhize says in an unequal society, all people cannot be subjected to paying the same amounts for fuel and VAT.

“It’s not just provincial, it’s a national campaign because there’s going to be rolling mass action until government hears our calls.”