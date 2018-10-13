Cosatu KZN slams fuel price hike as ‘fight against the poor’
Earlier in October, the fuel price hit a record high with petrol increasing by between 99 cents and R1 per litre.
JOHANNESBURG - Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in KwaZulu-Natal has described the fuel price increases as an anomaly and a fight against the poor.
Earlier in October, the fuel price hit a record high with petrol increasing by between 99 cents and R1 per litre.
The union marched on the N3 at Mariannhill Toll Plaza on Friday, calling on government to intervene.
The union's Edwin Mkhize says in an unequal society, all people cannot be subjected to paying the same amounts for fuel and VAT.
“It’s not just provincial, it’s a national campaign because there’s going to be rolling mass action until government hears our calls.”
More in Business
-
#RandReport: Rand rallies as Moody's seen holding fire, stocks rebound
-
[LISTEN] ANC Limpopo addresses explosive VBS Bank ‘heist’ report
-
Exxaro to supply Eskom with coal?
-
Former KPMG partner Malaba seeks to nullify VBS Bank 'heist' report
-
VBS Bank ‘heist’: F4SD calls for arrest, prosecution of Shivambu brothers
-
Nehawu Sassa workers agree to return to work after deal signed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.