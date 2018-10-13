Clicks recalls false-positive pregnancy tests

A report by Business Insider South Africa revealed how the devices would show false positives, even after being exposed to regular tap water.

CAPE TOWN - Retail pharmacy company Clicks has recalled its digital pregnancy tests after it was discovered that the devices had given false results.

A report by Business Insider South Africa revealed how the devices would show false positives, even after being exposed to regular tap water.

The dysfunction was flagged by a woman who had fallen victim to an incorrect pregnancy alert after using the device.

Business Insider editor Phillip de Wet says the problem became evident after multiple tests on different devices showed the same incorrect result.

“We got a couple of these devices and thought we should try one out. The first one tested positive with water, so did the second one. And that’s when we realised there was a significant problem.”

A recall of the same product was also carried out in the UK just a month ago.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)