City of CT backs down on Maiden's Cove review application
Earlier this year, a group approached the Western Cape High Court to review the city's plan to sell and lease land between the Clifton Bungalows and Camps Bay.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says it will no longer oppose the Maiden's Cove review application.
Earlier this year, the Bungalow Owners Association and others approached the Western Cape High Court to review the city's plan to sell and lease land between the Clifton Bungalows and Camps Bay.
The city had awarded the sale of Maiden's Cove for the development of shops and luxury apartments in the Glen Country Club.
The city has until recently opposed the review application but has decided to withdraw its court action.
Residents have raised concerns over the impact of development will have on the area.
Mayco member Stuart Diamond says: “The application will proceed unopposed by the city. The city has informed the developers accordingly and we’re currently busy with discussions in this regard. We’re committed to working together with our residents in devising a vision for one of Cape Town’s most inclusive and valued spaces.”
