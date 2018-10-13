Cape Town boasts highest number of Blue Flag beaches in SA

Ten beaches in the Mother City have been awarded the Blue Flag for the December 2018 to January 2019 season.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town’s beaches once again boast the highest number of Blue Flag beaches in the country.

The National Blue Flag Programme is coordinated by the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (Wessa).

The Blue Flag is an international accreditation awarded to beaches that display excellence across four categories: environmental education, water quality, environmental management and safety.

Ten beaches in the Mother City have been awarded the Blue Flag for the December 2018 to January 2019 season, these include Mnandi Beach, Strandfontein Beach, Muizenberg Beach, Fish Hoek and Llandudno.

Mayco member JP Smith emphasises the public’s role in maintaining these standards.

“We need the public’s cooperation to ensure that our beaches are safe recreational spaces. Bathers have a role to play and we implore them to remain in the designated bathing areas at all times and to only swim where there are lifeguards present and not to bring alcohol to the beach,” says Smith.