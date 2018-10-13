Bafana smash Seychelles in Afcon qualifier

Bafana Bafana beat Seychelles 6-0 in their 2019 African Nations Cup qualifier at a nearly empty FNB Stadium on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Bafana Bafana thrashed a hopeless Seychelles team 6-0 at the FNB Stadium on Saturday to record their biggest win in a competitive game, gaining a valuable three points in their quest for African Cup of Nations qualification.

Stuart Baxter's side had a cagey build-up to the match, with plenty of doubts as to whether they could beat a minnow nation, taking into account their poor record against so-called smaller nations.

But South Africa didn't look like a side that has struggled to put away teams at home as they were completely dominant in the opening half hour, scoring three goals inside four minutes to take a comfortable lead in the match.

The first goal was rather fortuitous as Seychelles defender Nigel Nigel headed into the back of his own net to give the home side the lead after a sustained period of relentless pressure. There was nothing fortuitous in Bafana's second goal when captain Thulani Hlatshwayo rose high in the box and headed past the keeper from a corner kick.

The floodgates were seemingly open after those two goals and Strasbourg striker Lebo Mothiba, who was playing his first major match in a Bafana jersey, scored with a lovely strike from just outside the box for a comfortable 3-0 lead at halftime.

Bafana did not take their foot off the gas and continued to pile on the pressure on Seychelles but what stood in between them and an avalanche of goals was a brilliant performance from their goalkeeper, Romeo Barra, who staved off plenty of one-on-one opportunities from the Bafana strike force.

Bafana did, however, break the deadlock in the second-half through a Percy Tau goal in the 79th minute, a well-deserved goal after threatening for the entire match. China-based striker Dino Ndlovu, who has been in fine form for his club side Hangzhou Greentown, made it 5-0 just minutes after taking the field before Teboho Mokoena rounded off the scoring on the stroke of full time.

The win is South Africa's biggest in a competitive game and they next travel to the island nation for the return leg on Tuesday.