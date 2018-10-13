ANC refers those implicated in VBS bank ‘heist’ to Integrity Commission
The party says the commission will meet next week to consider the report and the cases of leaders and members implicated and/or accused of wrong-doing in the report.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says it has written to the chairperson of its Integrity Commission to refer its members implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank saga to the commission.
The party says the commission will meet next week to consider the report and the cases of leaders and members implicated and/or accused of wrong-doing in the report.
The Reserve Bank released Advocate Terry Motau's report on Wednesday which implicated 53 people and companies in fraud and corruption worth nearly R2 billion.
In a statement released on Saturday morning, the ANC says: “The Officials of the ANC will also meet with the Officials of Limpopo, to discuss the response of the province to the serious allegations raised in the report.”
That report implicates the deputy chairperson of the ANC in Limpopo Florence Radzilani, who allegedly invested R300 million from the Vhembe District Municipality in the embattled bank and in turn received bribes.
Provincial treasurer Danny Msiza has also been implicated as a Kingpin who played a role by ensuring municipalities make illegal deposits with the bank.
On Thursday, ANC’s head of elections Fikile Mbalula said the party will act decisively to deal with its leaders implicated in the report.
“The ANC is determined to act decisively. The ANC didn’t send anybody to be corrupt.”
Aside from senior ANC officials, the brother of the Economic Freedom Fighters' Floyd Shivambu and former KPMG bosses have also been named as among the 50 recipients of the almost R2 billion syphoned out of the bank.
Advocate Terry Motau's report, titled The Great Bank Heist, recommends that the implicated parties be referred to the National Prosecuting Authority to be criminally charged and that the Asset Forfeiture Unit initiate processes to recover the stolen funds.
Below are names of people named in the report:
Vele and its associates R936 669 111 – majority shareholder in VBS
Tshifhiwa Matodzi R325 896 831 – chairman of VBS and Vele
Free State Development Corporation R104 130 932
Kabelo Matsepe R35 400 105 – former Limpopo ANCYL leader/director: Moshate Investment Group
Sipho Malaba R33 978 379 – former KPMG partner
Phophi Mukhodobwane R30 572 296 – VBS general head of treasury and capital management
Paul Makhavu R30 461 788 – attorney, Venda king’s advisor
Robert Madzonga R30 372 282 – Vele investments chief executive
Andile Ramavhunga R28 925 934 – VBS chief executive
Solly Maposa R24 441 877 – VBS retail managing director
Ralliom Razwinane R24 224 198 – director, Gundo Wealth Solutions/ANC connected
Firmanox R17 748 384
The Venda king, Toni Mphephu R17 729 758 – Venda King
Ndivhuwo Khangale R16 830 091 – VBS / Vele spokesperson
Sechaba Serote R16 653 458 - businessman
Ernest Nesane R16 646 086 – former PIC head of legal
Brian Shivambu R16 148 569 – allegedly EFF Floyd Shivambu’s brother
Paul Magula R14 818 098 – former PIC head of risk and compliance
Charl Cilliers R12 683 947 – CA, Insure Group chief executive
Tiisang Private Capital R12 489 230
Maanda Manyatshe R11 279 242 – Vele Investments chairman, former MTN boss
Sasa Nemabubuni R9 169 288 – VBS sales general manager
Sabicorp R8 453 585
Avashoni Ramikosi R5 972 288 – VBS non-executive director / former SAPS CFO
Takalani Mmbi R4 404 178 – Brilliantel finance and admin manager
Phillip Tshililo R2 039 990 – Matodzi personal assistant.
Additional reporting by Clement Manyathela.
Popular in Business
-
VBS bank ‘heist’: Can Floyd Shivambu face corruption charges?
-
VBS Bank ‘heist’: F4SD calls for arrest, prosecution of Shivambu brothers
-
[LISTEN] ANC Limpopo addresses explosive VBS Bank ‘heist’ report
-
#RandReport: Rand rallies as Moody's seen holding fire, stocks rebound
-
Cosatu KZN slams fuel price hike as ‘fight against the poor’
-
Former KPMG partner Malaba seeks to nullify VBS Bank 'heist' report
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.