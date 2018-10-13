ANC refers those implicated in VBS bank ‘heist’ to Integrity Commission

The party says the commission will meet next week to consider the report and the cases of leaders and members implicated and/or accused of wrong-doing in the report.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says it has written to the chairperson of its Integrity Commission to refer its members implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank saga to the commission.

The party says the commission will meet next week to consider the report and the cases of leaders and members implicated and/or accused of wrong-doing in the report.

The Reserve Bank released Advocate Terry Motau's report on Wednesday which implicated 53 people and companies in fraud and corruption worth nearly R2 billion.

In a statement released on Saturday morning, the ANC says: “The Officials of the ANC will also meet with the Officials of Limpopo, to discuss the response of the province to the serious allegations raised in the report.”

That report implicates the deputy chairperson of the ANC in Limpopo Florence Radzilani, who allegedly invested R300 million from the Vhembe District Municipality in the embattled bank and in turn received bribes.

Provincial treasurer Danny Msiza has also been implicated as a Kingpin who played a role by ensuring municipalities make illegal deposits with the bank.

On Thursday, ANC’s head of elections Fikile Mbalula said the party will act decisively to deal with its leaders implicated in the report.

“The ANC is determined to act decisively. The ANC didn’t send anybody to be corrupt.”

Aside from senior ANC officials, the brother of the Economic Freedom Fighters' Floyd Shivambu and former KPMG bosses have also been named as among the 50 recipients of the almost R2 billion syphoned out of the bank.

Advocate Terry Motau's report, titled The Great Bank Heist, recommends that the implicated parties be referred to the National Prosecuting Authority to be criminally charged and that the Asset Forfeiture Unit initiate processes to recover the stolen funds.

Below are names of people named in the report:

Vele and its associates R936 669 111 – majority shareholder in VBS

Tshifhiwa Matodzi R325 896 831 – chairman of VBS and Vele

Free State Development Corporation R104 130 932

Kabelo Matsepe R35 400 105 – former Limpopo ANCYL leader/director: Moshate Investment Group

Sipho Malaba R33 978 379 – former KPMG partner

Phophi Mukhodobwane R30 572 296 – VBS general head of treasury and capital management

Paul Makhavu R30 461 788 – attorney, Venda king’s advisor

Robert Madzonga R30 372 282 – Vele investments chief executive

Andile Ramavhunga R28 925 934 – VBS chief executive

Solly Maposa R24 441 877 – VBS retail managing director

Ralliom Razwinane R24 224 198 – director, Gundo Wealth Solutions/ANC connected

Firmanox R17 748 384

The Venda king, Toni Mphephu R17 729 758 – Venda King

Ndivhuwo Khangale R16 830 091 – VBS / Vele spokesperson

Sechaba Serote R16 653 458 - businessman

Ernest Nesane R16 646 086 – former PIC head of legal

Brian Shivambu R16 148 569 – allegedly EFF Floyd Shivambu’s brother

Paul Magula R14 818 098 – former PIC head of risk and compliance

Charl Cilliers R12 683 947 – CA, Insure Group chief executive

Tiisang Private Capital R12 489 230

Maanda Manyatshe R11 279 242 – Vele Investments chairman, former MTN boss

Sasa Nemabubuni R9 169 288 – VBS sales general manager

Sabicorp R8 453 585

Avashoni Ramikosi R5 972 288 – VBS non-executive director / former SAPS CFO

Takalani Mmbi R4 404 178 – Brilliantel finance and admin manager

Phillip Tshililo R2 039 990 – Matodzi personal assistant.

Additional reporting by Clement Manyathela.