Working on Fire launches fire awareness campaign

It’s aimed at teaching communities how to prevent unwanted fires and to raise awareness about the risks of these blazes in communities.

FILE: Picture: Pixabay.com.
FILE: Picture: Pixabay.com.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Working on Fire has officially launched its provincial fire awareness campaign ahead of the summer season.

The launch took place in Hawston, Western Cape, on Friday.

It’s aimed at teaching communities how to prevent unwanted fires and to raise awareness about the risks of these blazes in communities.

Working on Fire’s Lauren Howard says the organisation, along with several other partners, will be embarking on awareness activities as the summer season approaches.

“Working on Fire firefighters, together with various partners, will conduct fire awareness activities at various schools, as well as embark on door-to-door campaigns in the Cape Peninsula, Cape Winelands, West Coast and Overberg regions, targeting 2,000 learner, educators and community members.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

