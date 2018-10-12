Working on Fire launches fire awareness campaign
It’s aimed at teaching communities how to prevent unwanted fires and to raise awareness about the risks of these blazes in communities.
CAPE TOWN - Working on Fire has officially launched its provincial fire awareness campaign ahead of the summer season.
The launch took place in Hawston, Western Cape, on Friday.
It’s aimed at teaching communities how to prevent unwanted fires and to raise awareness about the risks of these blazes in communities.
Working on Fire’s Lauren Howard says the organisation, along with several other partners, will be embarking on awareness activities as the summer season approaches.
“Working on Fire firefighters, together with various partners, will conduct fire awareness activities at various schools, as well as embark on door-to-door campaigns in the Cape Peninsula, Cape Winelands, West Coast and Overberg regions, targeting 2,000 learner, educators and community members.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Pipe bomb discovered in Kruger National Park
-
Warrant of arrest issued for student bust with R9m at OR Tambo
-
VBS Bank ‘heist’: F4SD calls for arrest, prosecution of Shivambu brothers
-
Taxi driver caught on wrong side of road to remain behind bars
-
ANC pays tribute to Pik Botha
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 9 October 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.