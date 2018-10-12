Popular Topics
Workers at CT Deeds Office go on strike

Nehawu has met with the department to resolve workers’ grievances, which include working conditions.

Picture: Nehawu.
Picture: Nehawu.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Rural Development and Land Reform has confirmed workers at the Cape Town Deeds Office are on strike.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) has met with the department to resolve workers’ grievances, which include working conditions.

Department spokesperson Phuti Mabelebele said: “There was a peaceful protest by our employees from the Deeds Office in Cape Town today, one of their complaints was around maintenance issues which are done by the Department of Public Works.”

Nehawu and the department have agreed to meet on Monday to continue talks.

“Currently, the department is attending to the issue and some of the maintenance matters have been resolved even though it is not everything, others we have raised with the Department of Public Works to ensure that they resolve the matter speedily.”

