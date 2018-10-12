Workers at CT Deeds Office go on strike
Nehawu has met with the department to resolve workers’ grievances, which include working conditions.
CAPE TOWN - The Department of Rural Development and Land Reform has confirmed workers at the Cape Town Deeds Office are on strike.
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) has met with the department to resolve workers’ grievances, which include working conditions.
Department spokesperson Phuti Mabelebele said: “There was a peaceful protest by our employees from the Deeds Office in Cape Town today, one of their complaints was around maintenance issues which are done by the Department of Public Works.”
Nehawu and the department have agreed to meet on Monday to continue talks.
“Currently, the department is attending to the issue and some of the maintenance matters have been resolved even though it is not everything, others we have raised with the Department of Public Works to ensure that they resolve the matter speedily.”
Popular in Local
-
ANC pays tribute to Pik Botha
-
Terry Motau may face legal backlash over VBS fraud report
-
Tributes pour in for 'servant of change' Pik Botha
-
'KPMG & Nkonki must show improvement interventions to be reassessed'
-
Rachel Kolisi speaks out against attacks over interracial marriage
-
Nzimande dismisses Gupta payment claims against him as smear campaign
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.