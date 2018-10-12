Whereabouts of SA man kidnapped in Burkina Faso still unknown

He was abducted together with an Indian national in northern parts of the country.

JOHANNESBURG – More than two weeks since his abduction, the whereabouts of a South African man kidnapped in Burkina Faso is still unknown.

The International Relations Department says it is in contact with the man’s family.

It’s understood he worked at a gold mine in a town called Djibo bordering Niger and Mali.

This is not the first kidnapping targeting foreign nationals in that region.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)