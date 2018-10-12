'WC should continue to save water'

The Water and Sanitation Department's big strategy to ensure water security involves desalination, access to groundwater and water reuse in the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - The Water and Sanitation Department's big strategy to ensure water security involves desalination, access to groundwater and water reuse in the Western Cape.

The plans were detailed in a presentation to Parliament's Water and Sanitation Committee on Thursday.

The country has been battling a severe drought in recent years, threatening agriculture, industry and the pockets of consumers.

Dr Chris Moseki warns that although dam levels have increased, the province is not out of the woods yet.

"The projections are showing that there's a likelihood of drying [sic]. The Western Cape should continue to save water even though they are currently not restricting that. In terms of water conservation and saving water, it's very important."