'WC should continue to save water'
The Water and Sanitation Department's big strategy to ensure water security involves desalination, access to groundwater and water reuse in the Western Cape.
CAPE TOWN - The Water and Sanitation Department's big strategy to ensure water security involves desalination, access to groundwater and water reuse in the Western Cape.
The plans were detailed in a presentation to Parliament's Water and Sanitation Committee on Thursday.
The country has been battling a severe drought in recent years, threatening agriculture, industry and the pockets of consumers.
Dr Chris Moseki warns that although dam levels have increased, the province is not out of the woods yet.
"The projections are showing that there's a likelihood of drying [sic]. The Western Cape should continue to save water even though they are currently not restricting that. In terms of water conservation and saving water, it's very important."
Popular in Local
-
Apartheid-era minister Pik Botha dies at 86
-
Nzimande dismisses Gupta payment claims against him as smear campaign
-
Terry Motau may face legal backlash over VBS fraud report
-
NPA, Hawks plan series of meetings to finalise VBS Bank fraud probe
-
EFF to address VBS fraud claims next week, ANC calls for heads to roll
-
Saica ready to act against accountants named in VBS report
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.