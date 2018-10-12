Warrant of arrest issued for student bust with R9m at OR Tambo
JOHANNESBURG - A warrant of arrest has been issued for a 22-year-old student who was caught with more than R9 million in US dollars at OR Tambo International Airport after she failed to appear in court.
Fayrooz Saleh was cornered by the South African Revenue Service (Sars) officials in September while she was about to depart for Hong Kong with a large amount of cash in her luggage.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane says Saleh failed to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.
“In terms of the Customs and Excise Act, she cannot be carrying such a lot of money. She was arrested with some $630,000 in her possession, so that’s in contravention of the act.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
