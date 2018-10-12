Umalusi ‘ready’ for end of year matric exams

The examination period will run for five and a half weeks with over 700,000 candidates expected to write.

JOHANNESBURG - The education assessment body Umalusi says a total of 147 matric papers have been set and it is ready for the end of year exams starting on Monday.

The body has briefed the media in Auckland Park about its state of readiness to administer the exams.

The examination period will run for five and a half weeks with over 700,000 candidates expected to write.

Umalusi’s Lucky Taunyane says all schools have complied with their rules.

“We wish the class of 2018 success in the coming examinations. We want to encourage all the learners and the candidates to work very hard. Those who may be tempted to cut corners, in terms of cheating, we want to discourage that kind of behaviour.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)