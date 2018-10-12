Two Sars officials & cop arrested for alleged fuel smuggling
The trio was nabbed after a sting operation at the Skilpadshek border between South Africa and Botswana.
JOHANNESBURG – Two South African Revenue Service (Sars) customs agents and a police officer have been arrested for corruption.
The trio was nabbed after a sting operation at the Skilpadshek border between South Africa and Botswana.
Sars says the three suspects fraudulently processed export documents for fuel.
The fuel was supposedly meant to be moved by a tanker across the border, allegedly to sell in the local black market.
Sars spokesperson Sicelo Mkosi says 16 shipments of fuel had been processed and Sars would have lost over R3 million in duties and levies.
Mkosi says they will be appearing in court on Monday.
“We are very concerned, but we understand that the situation will not go away because we're concerned. Sars continues to take steps to stem the tide of corruption and illicit goods being brought into the country.”
