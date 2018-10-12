Taxi driver caught on wrong side of road to remain behind bars

The man appeared briefly in court on Friday morning after being apprehended on Wednesday, two days after he was caught driving on the wrong side of the road.

JOHANNESBURG - The taxi driver who was arrested this week for driving on the wrong side of the road to avoid traffic in Bryanston, Johannesburg, will remain behind bars until his next court appearance in November.

A motorcyclist used his helmet camera to film the taxi driver and then posted it on social media.

The spokesperson for the Johannesburg Metro police, Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar, said: “He appeared in the Randburg Magistrates Court on 12 October. He will remain in custody until his next court appearance, which will be on 12 November. He’s facing charges of reckless and negligent driving.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)