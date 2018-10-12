Popular Topics
Supersport steps in SABC void

South Africa’s crunch Afcon 2019 qualifier against Seychelles on Saturday will be broadcast live on SuperSport and will be available to all DStv subscribers.

Picture: Supersport
37 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - SuperSport will broadcast both Bafana Bafana games against Seychelles on their platform as the SABC and Safa remain at loggerheads.

SuperSport announced on Friday afternoon that the two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers will be available on SuperSport 4 (channel 204) and 10 (channel 210).

South Africa’s crunch Afcon 2019 qualifier against Seychelles on Saturday will be broadcast live on SuperSport will
be available to all DSTV subscribers.

SABC said they would broadcast Bafana’s match next Tuesday in the Seychelles as this is not a product owned by Safa.

