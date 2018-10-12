Stars bash Kanye West after his White House visit

After 'Ye and Trump's meeting at the White House, celebrities took to Twitter to voice their distaste over the rapper's visit to the Oval Office.

JOHANNESBURG – US artist Kanye West’s lunch date with US President Donald Trump at the White House turned into an unusual and profanity-laden encounter in the Oval Office.

Celebrities and fellow musicians have blasted West for supporting Trump.

'Ye was there to discuss prison reform and urban revitalisation. He was wearing the red "Let’s Make America Great Again" hat, and the conversation was about everything but prison reform and urban revitalisation.

Check out how some Hollywood stars are reacting:

If this is where Kanye wants to be, then let him be there. Quit trying to explain Kanye to us. He’s doing a pretty good job of telling us who he is and where he wants to be. Hmmmm is this where the Kardashian’s stand also. Their time time might be up also. Just saying !!! pic.twitter.com/qWXbEn1jIh — Sinbad (@sinbadbad) October 11, 2018

Kanye west is the biggest piece of shit on earth. Quote me. — P!nk (@Pink) September 14, 2009

Just when you think we can't sink any lower, Kanye West is in the Oval Office talking to reporters. By the way, Mr. Trump, there was a really bad hurricane. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 11, 2018