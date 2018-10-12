Stars bash Kanye West after his White House visit
After 'Ye and Trump's meeting at the White House, celebrities took to Twitter to voice their distaste over the rapper's visit to the Oval Office.
JOHANNESBURG – US artist Kanye West’s lunch date with US President Donald Trump at the White House turned into an unusual and profanity-laden encounter in the Oval Office.
Celebrities and fellow musicians have blasted West for supporting Trump.
'Ye was there to discuss prison reform and urban revitalisation. He was wearing the red "Let’s Make America Great Again" hat, and the conversation was about everything but prison reform and urban revitalisation.
Check out how some Hollywood stars are reacting:
If this is where Kanye wants to be, then let him be there. Quit trying to explain Kanye to us. He’s doing a pretty good job of telling us who he is and where he wants to be. Hmmmm is this where the Kardashian’s stand also. Their time time might be up also. Just saying !!! pic.twitter.com/qWXbEn1jIh— Sinbad (@sinbadbad) October 11, 2018
View this post on Instagram
Now I’ve been extremely patient and made it a point to not jump to any premature conclusions about Ye’& his antics... Partially due to the lessons learned from the outcome of other similar situations dealing wit my brother Wayne (which I admittedly mishandled a bit in hindsight) But now this shit is next level,futuristic Sambo,Hopping Bob, Stephen off Django ass shit Ye!!!! From what I can gather... This is the most repulsive,disgraceful, Embarrassing act of desperation & auctioning off of one’s soul to gain power I’ve ever seen. Now I recall you asking me to come with you to have this meeting and I declined (naturally)... but bro... if ain’time I would’ve been in there wit you and you behaved that spinelessly in my presence,I feel that I’d be compelled to slap de’Fuq outta you bro For the People!!! You ass kissing and boot licking on a whole new level &I refuse to associate myself with something so vile,weak,& inconsiderate to the effect this has on the greater good of ALL OUR PEOPLE!!!! I’m a true believer in “It ain’t what you do,it’s how you do it.” And this shit is regurgitating🤮! At one time it was a pleasure to work alongside you... now, I’m ashamed to have ever been associated with you. To all the people who follow Ye musically,socially, or even personally....who are confused, heartbroken, infuriated.... Let me make this clear... THIS SHIT AINT COOL!!! THIS IS A MOVE YE MADE FOR YE!!! THIS IS A PLAY TO PUT HIM IN A POSITION HE’D LIKE TO SEE HIMSELF IN...WE ARE NOT ON HIS MIND AS HE MAKES THESE COMMENTS AND DECISIONS. Don’t follow this puppet. Because as long as I’ve lived I’ve learned that it benefits a man nothing at all to gain the world,if to do so he must lose his soul. We just saw Mr.West’s Soul on auction. If you listen closely you can hear the tears of our ancestors hit the floor. All I can say is... I’ve reached my limits. This is my stop,I’m officially DONE!!!! 🖕🏽Trump & His Lil Cookie Boy. #USorELSE✊🏽
Kanye west is the biggest piece of shit on earth. Quote me.— P!nk (@Pink) September 14, 2009
Just when you think we can't sink any lower, Kanye West is in the Oval Office talking to reporters. By the way, Mr. Trump, there was a really bad hurricane.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 11, 2018
Kanye West says he thinks of Trump as a father. Guess who doesn’t think of Kanye as a son?— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 11, 2018
