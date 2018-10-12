SAPS: Anti-gang unit to remain in CT communities as long as crime persists
For the past two days, members of the Anti-Gang Intervention Unit have been working in Hanover Park and Lavender Hill.
CAPE TOWN - The SAPS has promised that anti-gang unit personnel deployed in gang-ridden Cape Flats communities will remain there for as long as criminality persists.
For the past two days, members of the Anti-Gang Intervention Unit have been working in Hanover Park and Lavender Hill.
They're there following a series of protests by residents demanding that authorities introduce tougher measures to curb violent crime.
It's been more than six weeks since residents of Kensington blockaded the area's roads in the first of a series of protests.
Those protests have been repeated in Hanover Park, Bonteheuwel and even in Westbury in Gauteng.
Residents were demanding better policing to deal with the scourge of gang violence.
Now the SAPS has deployed its Anti-Gang Intervention Unit in some areas in the hopes of restoring some peace to gang-ridden communities.
Brigadier Novella Potelwa says that hand-picked detectives are working with the unit.
"The unit has members who are trained in handling high-risk situations as they come from the tactical response teams, the special task force as well as the national intervention unit."
Last week, Police Minister, Bheki Cele also deployed a special joint task force to bring stability to Westbury in Johannesburg, after residents there staged their own protest over crime and gangs in the area.
Popular in Local
-
Apartheid-era minister Pik Botha dies at 86
-
Terry Motau may face legal backlash over VBS fraud report
-
Nzimande dismisses Gupta payment claims against him as smear campaign
-
Tributes pour in for 'servant of change' Pik Botha
-
[GALLERY] The political life of Pik Botha
-
Man jumps from 6th floor of Discovery building in Sandton
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.