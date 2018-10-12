SAPS: Anti-gang unit to remain in CT communities as long as crime persists

CAPE TOWN - The SAPS has promised that anti-gang unit personnel deployed in gang-ridden Cape Flats communities will remain there for as long as criminality persists.

For the past two days, members of the Anti-Gang Intervention Unit have been working in Hanover Park and Lavender Hill.

They're there following a series of protests by residents demanding that authorities introduce tougher measures to curb violent crime.

It's been more than six weeks since residents of Kensington blockaded the area's roads in the first of a series of protests.

Those protests have been repeated in Hanover Park, Bonteheuwel and even in Westbury in Gauteng.

Residents were demanding better policing to deal with the scourge of gang violence.

Now the SAPS has deployed its Anti-Gang Intervention Unit in some areas in the hopes of restoring some peace to gang-ridden communities.

Brigadier Novella Potelwa says that hand-picked detectives are working with the unit.

"The unit has members who are trained in handling high-risk situations as they come from the tactical response teams, the special task force as well as the national intervention unit."

Last week, Police Minister, Bheki Cele also deployed a special joint task force to bring stability to Westbury in Johannesburg, after residents there staged their own protest over crime and gangs in the area.