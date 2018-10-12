Riverlea protest not part of Gauteng shutdown, say organisers
Residents of Riverlea in southern Johannesburg have taken to the streets on Friday morning, blocking roads with burning tyres and rocks.
Metro police have not given a reason for the protests.
The JMPD's Wayne Minnaar says roads, including Nasrec, have also been affected.
"The JRA has been requested to send a team to clear Nasrec Road and Avon Road in Colorado and Main Reef Road."
Meanwhile, conveners of the Gauteng shutdown committee have distanced themselves from the demonstration around Riverlea.
More than 17 communities in the south of Joburg are planning to march from Mary Fitzgerald Square to the Gauteng legislature later today.
They are marching against crime, unemployment and what they say is the marginalisation of coloured people.
Event organiser Keith Duarte: "The protest currently happening in Riverlea, we have not co-ordinated it nor does it carry our approval. It does not carry the approval of the Gauteng shutdown co-ordinating committee."
