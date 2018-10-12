Riverlea protest not part of Gauteng shutdown, say organisers

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
Go

Riverlea protest not part of Gauteng shutdown, say organisers

Residents of Riverlea in southern Johannesburg have taken to the streets on Friday morning, blocking roads with burning tyres and rocks.

FILE: Rocks blockade a road during a protest. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
FILE: Rocks blockade a road during a protest. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Riverlea in southern Johannesburg have taken to the streets on Friday morning, blocking roads with burning tyres and rocks.

Metro police have not given a reason for the protests.

The JMPD's Wayne Minnaar says roads, including Nasrec, have also been affected.

"The JRA has been requested to send a team to clear Nasrec Road and Avon Road in Colorado and Main Reef Road."

Meanwhile, conveners of the Gauteng shutdown committee have distanced themselves from the demonstration around Riverlea.

More than 17 communities in the south of Joburg are planning to march from Mary Fitzgerald Square to the Gauteng legislature later today.

They are marching against crime, unemployment and what they say is the marginalisation of coloured people.

Event organiser Keith Duarte: "The protest currently happening in Riverlea, we have not co-ordinated it nor does it carry our approval. It does not carry the approval of the Gauteng shutdown co-ordinating committee."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA