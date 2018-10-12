Ramaphosa to lay wreath with Sisulu family at Mama Albertina’s grave
A special church service is planned at the Orlando West Holy Cross Anglican Church in Soweto.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa will join members of the Sisulu family to lay a wreath at the gravesite of African National Congress (ANC) stalwart Albertina Sisulu on Sunday which would have been her 100th birthday.
A special church service is planned for 9.30am at the Orlando West Holy Cross Anglican Church in Soweto.
Nontsikelelo Sisulu says that the banning orders that the apartheid regime imposed on Albertina, her grandmother, meant she was not permitted to be part of any religious gathering.
"Holy Cross was literally about 10 steps away from her home, but she was never allowed to attend."
Nontsikelelo says that Sisulu, a professional nurse and midwife, not only helped many babies to be born but also freedom and democracy in South Africa.
"Perhaps for us as a family, what’s really important is the question of what is it that each of us is going to give birth to and perhaps the challenge is, give birth to something that makes South Africa great."
Sunday’s commemoration is part of a number of events the government has planned to mark the centenary of Sisulu’s birth.
Popular in Local
-
Apartheid-era minister Pik Botha dies at 86
-
Terry Motau may face legal backlash over VBS fraud report
-
Nzimande dismisses Gupta payment claims against him as smear campaign
-
Tributes pour in for 'servant of change' Pik Botha
-
[GALLERY] The political life of Pik Botha
-
Man jumps from 6th floor of Discovery building in Sandton
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.