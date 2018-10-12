Ramaphosa to lay wreath with Sisulu family at Mama Albertina’s grave

A special church service is planned at the Orlando West Holy Cross Anglican Church in Soweto.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa will join members of the Sisulu family to lay a wreath at the gravesite of African National Congress (ANC) stalwart Albertina Sisulu on Sunday which would have been her 100th birthday.

A special church service is planned for 9.30am at the Orlando West Holy Cross Anglican Church in Soweto.

Nontsikelelo Sisulu says that the banning orders that the apartheid regime imposed on Albertina, her grandmother, meant she was not permitted to be part of any religious gathering.

"Holy Cross was literally about 10 steps away from her home, but she was never allowed to attend."

Nontsikelelo says that Sisulu, a professional nurse and midwife, not only helped many babies to be born but also freedom and democracy in South Africa.

"Perhaps for us as a family, what’s really important is the question of what is it that each of us is going to give birth to and perhaps the challenge is, give birth to something that makes South Africa great."

Sunday’s commemoration is part of a number of events the government has planned to mark the centenary of Sisulu’s birth.