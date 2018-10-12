Radebe: Feedback on capping price of 93 octane expected next week
The government has proposed the move as the cost of crude oil soars, driving fuel prices to record highs.
CAPE TOWN - Energy Minister Jeff Radebe says the fuel industry will report back by next Thursday on whether capping the price of 93 octane is feasible.
The government has proposed the move as the cost of crude oil soars, driving fuel prices to record highs.
Radebe says the government’s overriding concern is to cushion the poor.
The government was able to use money from the Central Energy Fund to hold down the fuel price rise in September, but that was a once-off. Now it’s asked petrol industry players to advise on whether capping the cost of 93 unleaded is feasible.
Minister Jeff Radebe says an energy department task team is working with Treasury to see what can be done to protect the pockets of consumers, while fuel retailers are expected to report back next week.
"We are deeply concerned, that is why we are looking at all avenues of how we can be able to assist our people."
Opposition parties have called on the government to suspend the fuel and Road Accident Fund levies that make up much of the cost of a litre of fuel.
Popular in Local
-
Apartheid-era minister Pik Botha dies at 86
-
Nzimande dismisses Gupta payment claims against him as smear campaign
-
Terry Motau may face legal backlash over VBS fraud report
-
NPA, Hawks plan series of meetings to finalise VBS Bank fraud probe
-
EFF to address VBS fraud claims next week, ANC calls for heads to roll
-
Saica ready to act against accountants named in VBS report
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.