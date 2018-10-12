Popular Topics
Police monitoring Reiger Park amid clashes with Joe Slovo residents

Reiger Park residents have accused some people in Joe Slovo of stealing copper cables.

Reiger Park residents square off with police who had to intervene as clashes between the Reiger Park and Joe Slovo communities broke out on 12 October 2018 after cable thieves were arrested the night before. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Reiger Park residents square off with police who had to intervene as clashes between the Reiger Park and Joe Slovo communities broke out on 12 October 2018 after cable thieves were arrested the night before. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni police are monitoring Reiger Park after clashes broke between residents and community members from the Joe Slovo informal settlement.

Earlier on Friday, police fired rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

Reiger Park residents have accused some people in Joe Slovo of stealing copper cables.

Police vans and nyalas were patrolling the streets in the area, keeping a close watch on the situation.

They were called in to break up a standoff between the two communities.

Residents of Reiger Park accuse their neighbours of stealing copper cables and leaving them without power for long periods of time.

Police used rubber bullets to prevent Reiger Park residents from going into Jo Slovo to retrieve what they say are their copper cables.

Police say while calm has been restored they’ll monitor the situation.

WATCH: Violence escalates in Reiger Park

Timeline

