Police monitoring Reiger Park amid clashes with Joe Slovo residents

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni police are monitoring Reiger Park after clashes broke between residents and community members from the Joe Slovo informal settlement.

Earlier on Friday, police fired rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

Reiger Park residents have accused some people in Joe Slovo of stealing copper cables.

Conflict in Reiger Park, after a members of a nearby informal settlement were allegedly caught of cable theft. 🎥: @AbigailJavier_ pic.twitter.com/86wjRo0SEN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 12, 2018

Police vans and nyalas were patrolling the streets in the area, keeping a close watch on the situation.

They were called in to break up a standoff between the two communities.

Residents of Reiger Park accuse their neighbours of stealing copper cables and leaving them without power for long periods of time.

Tensions are rising here, community members appear to be upset with the police. The police are keeping them from going into the informal Joe Slovo settlement. 🎥: @AbigailJavier_ #ReigerPark pic.twitter.com/sqis9FgU2Y — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 12, 2018

Police used rubber bullets to prevent Reiger Park residents from going into Jo Slovo to retrieve what they say are their copper cables.

Police say while calm has been restored they’ll monitor the situation.

Rubber bullets have been fired into the informal settlement #ReigerPark 🎥: @AbigailJavier_ pic.twitter.com/ZNV0QWXtlj — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 12, 2018

