Pipe bomb discovered in Kruger National Park
SANParks says the bomb was not a homemade device but seems to have been manufactured and purchased through legal means.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Parks (SANParks) has confirmed a bomb has been discovered at the Kruger National Park (KNP).
Two people found hiding underneath a railway line have also been arrested.
It’s understood the bomb squad was called to the scene earlier on Friday and identified the device as a pipe bomb which was then detonated.
Spokesperson Isaac Phaahla said: “It also indicates that the anti-poaching campaign is taking a turn for the worst as poachers get desperate to get their hands on our natural assets by all means, even if it means maiming or killing another human being.”
