Nzimande dismisses Gupta payment claims against him as smear campaign
It's alleged that Nzimande, who is also the country's Transport Minister received a R1.5 million cash payment from the Guptas but never disclosed this.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Blade Nzimande is crying foul after it emerged that he’s been sent questions about his alleged relationship with the Guptas.
The SACP says that Nzimande received an email from the independent media group asking him if it's true that he visited the Guptas on at least four occasions and why he's never disclosed his link or association with the family.
The SACP recently announced that it will approach the state capture commission to give testimony.
Nzimande has denied any links to the Guptas.
“I dismiss that as the statement of the party is saying. In fact, it is indeed a smear campaign to try and discredit myself as a person and also try and discredit the SACP.”
He says he’s written to the journalist who accused him of being involved in state capture.
“I’ve written a letter to this journalist that I hope he will be able to stand because he’s already making allegations even in the form of questions.
“As the SACP, we support the role of the media in exposing the state capture, but at the same time, journalists must be careful that in this context they don’t get a license to rubbish the images of people.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
