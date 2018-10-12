NGO hopes police have solid case against Ameerodien Noordien murder suspect

The suspect handed himself over on Thursday following the death of Ameerodien Noordien a week ago.

CAPE TOWN - A suspect in the murder of a Hanover Park youth is in police custody.

The 19-year-old was struck multiple times after he was caught in a gang shooting.

Noordien was a volunteer for NGO, Gift of the Givers.

The group's Imtiaz Sooliman hope's police have a solid case against the alleged killer.

"We're very thankful because of the family. As we all know, the parents are broken. This is unjust and unfair. Their child was murdered and justice must take place. And we hope they have a solid case to make sure that justice is done and all the children like him die for no reason."