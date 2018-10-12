Nehawu Sassa workers agree to return to work after deal signed
Sassa workers went on a national strike earlier this week, claiming they were being forced to use the new biometric system without the necessary skills to do so.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) workers have agreed to head back to their posts on Monday after their union, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu), signed a deal with the Social Development Department.
Sassa workers went on a national strike earlier this week, claiming they were being forced to use the new biometric system without the necessary skills to do so.
The system has now been suspended.
The union’s Khaya Xaba says the strike is suspended pending the implementation of the deal.
“The strike is suspended pending the implementation of the agreement because if the other party renegades on the agreement then we can resuscitate the strike. As soon as the implementation is done, then we’ll call it off.”
