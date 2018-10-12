Popular Topics
Nehawu Sassa workers agree to return to work after deal signed

Sassa workers went on a national strike earlier this week, claiming they were being forced to use the new biometric system without the necessary skills to do so.

FILE: Nehawu workers protest outside one of the Sassa offices in Johannesburg on 10 October 2018 against Sassa's biometric system for beneficiaries. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) workers have agreed to head back to their posts on Monday after their union, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu), signed a deal with the Social Development Department.

Sassa workers went on a national strike earlier this week, claiming they were being forced to use the new biometric system without the necessary skills to do so.

The system has now been suspended.

The union’s Khaya Xaba says the strike is suspended pending the implementation of the deal.

“The strike is suspended pending the implementation of the agreement because if the other party renegades on the agreement then we can resuscitate the strike. As soon as the implementation is done, then we’ll call it off.”

WATCH: Nehawu protests against Sassa's biometric system

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

